Lido Advisors LLC Buys 704 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $267.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $184.12 and a 52-week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

