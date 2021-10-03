Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pulmonx as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after acquiring an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after acquiring an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 937,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after acquiring an additional 473,521 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 348,008 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $880,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $968,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637 over the last three months. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

