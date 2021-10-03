Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $16,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $164.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $168.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

