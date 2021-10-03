Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,563,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,844,000 after buying an additional 34,522 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $139.21 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.23 and its 200 day moving average is $144.12.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.