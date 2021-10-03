Lido Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,216,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,088 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,109,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,416,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,434 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,213.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,407,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,730,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.