Lido Advisors LLC Invests $2.54 Million in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pulmonx in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pulmonx news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.19.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. On average, analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

