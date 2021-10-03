Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 52,175 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,175 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period.

BATS NULV opened at $37.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.83. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

