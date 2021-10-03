Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ligand reported encouraging second-quarter results, beating estimates on both counts. The company’s Captisol Formulation technology has resulted in partnerships with several leading drug companies, providing it with funds through milestone and royalty payments. The technology has been driving its revenues for the past few years. The company is looking to expand its technology platforms beyond Captisol through acquisitions. Its OmniAb platform, added with OMT acquisition, is encouraging with several partnered drugs in pivotal development stage. Ligand has acquired several other platforms in the past two years. Shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company is highly dependent on its partners for revenues. Moreover, revenues are concentrated around Kyprolis, which is facing increasing competition.”

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of LGND opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $84.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.