Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Up 4.1%

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s share price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $95.56 and last traded at $94.89. 46,240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,194,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

