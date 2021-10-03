Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) PT Raised to C$98.00 at TD Securities

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on L. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$91.89.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$86.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$60.86 and a twelve month high of C$92.00.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.