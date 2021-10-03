Loki Reaches One Day Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,995.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.56 or 0.07114390 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00353863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.62 or 0.01184744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00111848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00537036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.68 or 0.00455636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00299112 BTC.

Loki Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

