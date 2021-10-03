Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.31

Low & Bonar plc (LON:LWB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 25.31 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 43.60 ($0.57). Low & Bonar shares last traded at GBX 42.35 ($0.55), with a volume of 450,689 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £294.18 million and a PE ratio of -4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 25.26.

About Low & Bonar (LON:LWB)

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

