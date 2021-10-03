Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives $24.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. 322,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,767. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $35.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $538.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 5,033 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 125,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 48,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,839,000 after buying an additional 241,673 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

