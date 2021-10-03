Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22.
About Luvu Brands
