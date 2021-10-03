Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Luvu Brands stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,221. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Luvu Brands has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 2.22.

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

