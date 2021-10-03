Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luxfer Holdings PLC is a materials technology company specialising in the design, manufacture and supply of high-performance materials, components and gas cylinders. The company had two divisions, Elektron and Gas Cylinders. The Elektron division focuses on speciality materials based on magnesium, zirconium and rare earths. The Gas Cylinders division manufactures products made from aluminium, composites and other metals using technically advanced processes. Luxfer also offers recycling services and magnesium powders throughout global networks. It operates manufacturing plants in various countries, which include the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Czech Republic, Canada and China. Luxfer Holdings PLC is based in Salford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Luxfer alerts:

Luxfer stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $573 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.