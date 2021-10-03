Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 541 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $286.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.80.

Shares of FDS opened at $394.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $372.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $294.21 and a 52 week high of $400.55.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,948 shares of company stock worth $10,505,845. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

