Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 69.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter valued at $171,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

