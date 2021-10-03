Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $362,000 Holdings in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Verso worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Verso by 26.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Verso in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Verso by 81.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Verso by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verso alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VRS opened at $21.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99. Verso Co. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.23 million. Research analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.15%.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.