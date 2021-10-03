Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $445,000 Stake in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,033,000 after buying an additional 640,919 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 377,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 113,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United States Cellular by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. United States Cellular Co. has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $39.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

