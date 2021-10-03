Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 153.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 26,929 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Resolute Forest Products worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFP. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,492,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $826,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Resolute Forest Products by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 50,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $521,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE RFP opened at $12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 3.14. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $17.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.