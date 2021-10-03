Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $583,000 in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 412,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,148,000 after acquiring an additional 391,572 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

BPMC opened at $101.72 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day moving average of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

