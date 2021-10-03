Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) Insider Purchases A$372,000.00 in Stock

Magellan Financial Group Limited (ASX:MFG) insider Brett Cairns acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$37.20 ($26.57) per share, with a total value of A$372,000.00 ($265,714.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Magellan Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.141 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, August 22nd. Magellan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.68%.

Magellan Financial Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in global equities and global listed infrastructure markets across the globe. Magellan Financial Group Limited founded in 2004 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.