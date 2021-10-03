Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $642.59 Million

Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post sales of $642.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $592.50 million. Magellan Midstream Partners posted sales of $598.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $45.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 136,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 123.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

