Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.46.

NYSE MGY opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

