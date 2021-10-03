Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 15865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MGY. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 233,998.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,822,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 359.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,003,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,603 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 586.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after buying an additional 1,009,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.