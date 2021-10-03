Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.51. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after buying an additional 159,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.7% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

