Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) shares rose 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.03 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 6,009 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

