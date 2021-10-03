Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

Management Consulting Group PLC (LON:MMC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.35 ($0.00). Management Consulting Group shares last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), with a volume of 732,939 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.23.

About Management Consulting Group (LON:MMC)

Management Consulting Group PLC provides professional services in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers management consultancy services to manufacturing, natural resources, building materials, consumer packaged goods, transportation, automotive, and heavy industries, as well as healthcare sectors.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Management Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Management Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.