Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Insider Acquires £20,704.44 in Stock

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) insider Daniel Wright bought 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 564 ($7.37) per share, with a total value of £20,704.44 ($27,050.48).

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 563 ($7.36) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 575.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 582.79. The company has a market cap of £228.14 million and a PE ratio of 8.57. Manchester & London Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 525.64 ($6.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 688 ($8.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.21%.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

