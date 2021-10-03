Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 44,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,223 shares.The stock last traded at $43.31 and had previously closed at $49.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRVI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.09.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $217.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.49 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 364.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

