Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.60

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.60 and last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 169852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

MMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.90 million. The business’s revenue was up 142.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $108,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $99,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,595 shares of company stock valued at $461,943 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4,128.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

