Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $354.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.59 and a 12 month high of $391.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $367.50 and its 200-day moving average is $357.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

