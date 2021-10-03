Masari (MSR) Trading 64.2% Higher Over Last Week

Masari (CURRENCY:MSR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Masari coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Masari has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $10,331.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,951.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.20 or 0.07128499 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $169.97 or 0.00354471 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.49 or 0.01185557 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00112155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00544071 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.98 or 0.00448337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.99 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Masari Coin Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 15,599,005 coins. Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Masari’s official message board is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official website is getmasari.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars.

