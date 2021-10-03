Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to report $60.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.91 million. Materialise reported sales of $47.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year sales of $238.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.33 million to $240.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $265.45 million, with estimates ranging from $262.99 million to $267.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Materialise has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Materialise by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,640,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Materialise by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,717,000 after buying an additional 142,486 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Materialise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 705,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 126,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Materialise by 277.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 343,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 266,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,245. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -280.96 and a beta of 0.53. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.