McGinn Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 3.2% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

DEO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.75. The company had a trading volume of 373,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,832. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $129.16 and a 1-year high of $202.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

