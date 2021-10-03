MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 1823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

Specifically, VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,622 shares in the company, valued at $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,196 shares of company stock worth $4,413,757 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -127.86.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after buying an additional 59,317 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

