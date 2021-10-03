MedicCoin Reaches Market Cap of $42,678.16 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $42,678.16 and approximately $2.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00053041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin (MEDIC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MedicCoin is a research-based cryptocurrency with MasterNode and PoS feature that is built on top of a system with a net-positive social benefit. The MedicCoin project encourages “do good things, make life better” by rewarding members for contributing their CPU/GPU computing powers to further healthcare research. MEDIC Coin has an active Android wallet, with iPhone wallet in the works along with other health applications. MEDIC Coin also is rewarding coins for [email protected] project, significantly impacting research across numerous diseases including various cancers, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Diabetes, infectious disease and more, with recent research focusing on investigating and designing pharmaceutical solutions for various drugs like opiates and antidepressants. “

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

