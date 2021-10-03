Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. Meliá Hotels International has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

SMIZF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

