Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $485.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Memetic / PepeCoin

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

