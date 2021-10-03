Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.96

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.96 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 20.25 ($0.26). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 611,727 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Metal Tiger in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £35.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 24.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 24.90. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46.

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates through two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources, as well as base and precious metals.

