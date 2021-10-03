Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Methanex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.77.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

