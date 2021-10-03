Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Update

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

MMTC opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. Micro Imaging Technology has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $1.05.

About Micro Imaging Technology

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

