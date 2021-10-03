Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,804,342 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 529,862 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.3% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Microsoft worth $1,571,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,733,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,294,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.74. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.