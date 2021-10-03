Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) vs. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Head to Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.68 billion ($0.39) -62.85

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17% QuantumScape N/A -17.38% -11.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Microvast and QuantumScape, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00 QuantumScape 1 3 2 0 2.17

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 26.38%. QuantumScape has a consensus target price of $46.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.08%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Microvast

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

