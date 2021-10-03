Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDWT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Midwest in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.90 million and a PE ratio of -8.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.12. Midwest has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Midwest will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDWT. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

