MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $14.57

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.57, but opened at $15.24. MINISO Group shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. MINISO Group had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

