Mist 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.18 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mist has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 19,520.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

