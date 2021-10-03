Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MCW opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.17. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 61,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 573,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $11,135,194.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,251,285 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,955.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $2,927,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $861,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $12,533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter worth about $75,510,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

