Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 116,480 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 355.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,480 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 27.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 15.9% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,532,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 411,662 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 33.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,226,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,013,000 after acquiring an additional 187,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Shares of APA stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.