Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.25 Million Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of World Fuel Services worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter valued at $473,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,873,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 46,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $31.24 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

